Dudley MP: I'll vote against Government if triple lock is scrapped

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi

Marco Longhi said the triple lock – which ensures pensions rise at least in line with inflation – must be protected in next week's autumn statement.

And the Dudley North MP said any moves to alter it would result in him voting against the Government on a key vote for the first time since he was elected in 2019.

In the autumn statement next Thursday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a raft of spending cuts and tax rises to help the Government balance the books.

In a letter to residents, Mr Longhi said: "I want to keep the pensions triple lock, and if on November 17 the Government chooses to alter this guarantee, I will vote against this decision.

"This will be very difficult for me as I am also a loyal team player – but you come first. I have been lobbying Government officials and ministers over this matter for some time and I have made my views very clear.

"I have urged the Government to prioritise the welfare of thousands pensioners in my constituency and millions across the country.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have been warned not to alter the triple lock

"I find it deeply unfair that pensioners who have worked all their lives and paid their taxes be deprived of what is rightly theirs, while illegal immigrants continue to be housed in accommodation with many other expenses at huge cost to the taxpayer.

"They don't have to worry about energy bills.

"As a result, I will oppose any announcement which will take the triple lock guarantee away from pensioners."

Mr Longhi told the Star: "By standing with pensioners I am standing with the people who made this country what it is."

Ahead of the autumn statement reports have suggested that both the Prime Minister and Mr Hunt are against breaking the Government's manifesto pledge to honour the triple lock.