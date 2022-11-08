Residents have been ignored in boundary plans, says Dudley MP

Dudley South MP Mike Wood

Under revised proposals unveiled today Dudley South will be axed, with parts of it pushed into a new Kingswinford & South Staffordshire seat and other wards transferred into either the adjoining Dudley North or Stourbridge constituencies.

It comes after a two-stage public consultation which was launched last year in a bid to even up the number of voters in each of the UK's parliamentary constituencies.

Mike Wood, Conservative MP for Dudley South, said the plans for his constituency had ignored the views of residents.

He told the Star: "It's extremely disappointing that the Boundary Commission have chosen not to listen to the many local people who told them that the new Kingswinford & South Staffordshire seat ignores local community boundaries.

"Areas like Kingswinford, Pensnett and Brierley Hill – which have a lot in common – have been split three ways, while places like Wordsley and Codsall have been shoved together.

"It will make it harder for the new MP to represent the whole area effectively, and will mean long journeys for many people who need to go to see their MP by public transport."

As part of the review, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

The commission has today opened a final month-long consultation on the plans, which is due to close on December 5.