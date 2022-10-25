Sir Gavin Williamson returns to government as new Prime Minister calls on old faces

Sir Gavin Williamson entering Downing Street to be appointed to the Cabinet

The South Staffordshire MP, who worked on Mr Sunak's leadership campaign, has been appointed minister without portfolio in the cabinet office.

Sir Gavin has previously served as chief whip and defence secretary under Theresa May and was education secretary during Boris Johnson's premiership.

His new role will see him contribute to policy and decision making without holding responsibility for any specific area.

His return to government came as Mr Sunak brought back a number of big hitters in a cabinet drawn from all wings of the party.

Jeremy Hunt was reappointed chancellor – the role he was given by Liz Truss earlier this month after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked following the mini-budget.

Jeremy Hunt has been reappointed as Chancellor of the Exchequer

He said he was “honoured” to continue as chancellor, adding: “It is going to be tough. But protecting the vulnerable - and people’s jobs, mortgages and bills - will be at the front of our minds as we work to restore stability, confidence and long-term growth.”

Suella Braverman has returned to the home secretary role she resigned from last week over a security breach, while Grant Shapps is the new business secretary after a brief stint as home secretary.

Penny Mordaunt, who fell short in her attempt to force a leadership contest against Mr Sunak, was reappointed leader of the Commons. Kemi Badenoch, who also stood against Mr Sunak over the summer, stays on as international trade secretary.

Thérèse Coffey also made a swift return to government, taking over as environment secretary having been health secretary under Ms Truss. Steve Barclay has replaced her at the Department for Health, returning to the role he held for two months under Mr Johnson.

Meanwhile Michael Gove returned as levelling up secretary, having been appointed to the same position by Boris Johnson who then sacked him for disloyalty in July.

Suella Braverman has made a lighting quick return as Home Secretary

James Cleverly is staying on as foreign secretary and Ben Wallace remains defence secretary. Close ally Mel Stride was appointed pensions secretary.

Another of Mr Sunak’s key allies, Oliver Dowden, was handed the position of chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Nadhim Zahawi moved from Cabinet office minister to Conservative Party chair. Gillian Keegan is the new education secretary.

Former Welsh secretary Simon Hart, who was born in Wolverhampton, was appointed chief whip, replacing Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton.

Dominic Raab is the new justice secretary and deputy PM, returning to the roles he held under Boris Johnson. Chris Heaton-Harris remains as Northern Ireland Secretary.