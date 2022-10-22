Several of region's MPs vote against move to create buffer zones for abortion clinics

The proposal, an amendment tackled on to the wider Public Order Bill, would make it an offence to interfere, intimidate or harass women accessing the services.

It would essentially prevent protestors from gathering and would protect those providing abortion services as well. Those convicted could face up to six months in jail for a first offence, and two years for further offences.

MPs were handed a "free vote" on the issue – allowing them to vote how they wanted without fear of any party discipline – as it made its way through the House of Commons and to the House of Lords.

The amendment was ultimately passed by politicians, with 295 voting for it and 110 against. Those who opposed clause were Wolverhampton MPs Stuart Anderson and Jane Stevenson, Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes, Dudley North MP Marco Longhi and Stone MP Sir Bill Cash.

Meanwhile those who supported the amendment included West Bromwich MPs Shaun Bailey and Nicola Richards, Stafford MP Theo Clarke by proxy and Cannock Chase MP Amanda Milling – whilst it was supported by Labour MPs including Wolverhampton's Pat McFadden, Walsall's Valerie Vaz and Warley's John Spellar.

The overall draft Public Order Bill attempts to crack down on disruptive protests. It includes a new offence of obstructing major transport networks, interfering with key national infrastructure, such as railways, roads and printing presses, and new powers for police to stop and search people to seize items intended for so-called locking-on.