Princely penthouse inside an 800-year-old fort on the market for £400,000

Fort Pendlestone, Bridgnorth. Credit to: Mr and Mrs Clarke/ Tish Baden-Sidhu

Surrounded by impressive views of the River Severn and steeped in nearly 800 years of history, Number 8 Fort Pendlestone in south Shropshire is on sale with estate agents Mr and Mrs Clarke.

The penthouse apartment boasts two living spaces, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with access to the River Severn for fishing or boating.

The company's listing for the property said one of its best features "has to be the turret and its spectacular spiral staircase, reminiscent of an ancient, grand castle".

Fort Pendlestone is a Grade II listed building located next to the Telford Road, Bridgnorth and was given a new lease of life in 2014 when it was converted into flats.

Fort Pendlestone, Bridgnorth. Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke/Tish Baden-Sidhu

Built by an eccentric mill owner in the 19th century, the gothic style mill contains a cast iron frame and remarkable brick jack arches.

The huge building has been used for a variety of purposes in its lifetime, including a corn mill, forge and textile mill.

The earliest record of the mill is in 1227. It was given to the town by Henry III and was run by the Whitmore family who owned the Apley estate at the time.

The sandstone used for the construction of the mill was cut from the rock on the hillside adjacent on Bridgnorth Road.

In the early 1930s the building was bought by the Co-operative Wholesale Society and it was used as a milk exchange right up until the early 1960s.

Fort Pendlestone, Bridgnorth. Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke/Tish Baden-Sidhu

The listing for Number 8 says: "Standing in an elevated position within an idyllic riverside location, views stretch far and wide from the fort over the river itself, lush farmland and across to Bridgnorth Golf Course.

"The stately exterior is breathtaking, with handsome features. And, with ample, gated allocated car parking for three vehicles, this exclusive complex is designed for complete security and peace of mind. It’s incredibly unique.

"After all, where else would you enter your home through a castle-inspired turret?

"Solid, cast iron structures are showcased throughout, paying homage to the fort’s origins as a corn and textile mill.

"A truly stunning, spiral staircase in the turret leads from the ground floor upstairs to the penthouse-style apartment and roof.

"This home has soul and character in spades, juxtaposed against a beautifully presented, modern interior for the best of both worlds living."