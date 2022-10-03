Notification Settings

Michael Fabricant throws protester's horn to the ground as he is heckled on way to Tory conference

By Peter Madeley

Michael Fabricant has revealed he hurled a protester's plastic horn to the ground as he ran the gauntlet on his way into the Conservative Party conference.

Protesters gather during the Conservative Party conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham [Jacob King/PA Wire]

The Lichfield MP was subjected to verbal abuse after being "wrongly" directed through the middle of an anti-Tory protest on his way into Birmingham's ICC.

He has played down social media suggestions that he was attacked, but revealed he was forced to take action when one protester attempted to blow a plastic horn into his ear while he was walking.

Mr Fabricant said: "Social media is suggesting I was 'attacked' as I tried to get into #CPC2022. I was not.

A protester shouts at Michael Fabricant MP (left) as he arrives for the Conservative Party conference [Dom Hauschild/PA Wire]

"I was directed wrongly right into the middle of the protest. I think the protesters thought I was deliberately provoking them. But no one touched me. Just shouted abuse. They were just loud!

"One protester tried to blow a plastic horn in my ear while I was walking. I asked him to stop, but he refused. So I grabbed his horn and threw it away. I think he was more shocked than me!

"So for clarity, I was not pushed or shoved, nor did I fall over. As far as I could see, the crowd was noisy but self-disciplined. We live in a democracy and people have every right to protest.

"In the end, several police officers escorted me through the crowd and into the conference."

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mog was given a police escort into the venue [Jacob King/PA Wire]

Video footage shows Mr Fabricant walking through a mass of protesters. A man next to him can be seen repeatedly shouting and gesturing angrily in his direction, while other protesters can be seen approaching the MP and shouting at him before a police officer shields him.

Mr Fabricant, who described the individual as "a little twerp trying hard to be angry", described the whole incident as a "little intimidating".

Other MPs, including Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, were heckled on their way into the conference venue.

