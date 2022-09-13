Tom Watson recalls pushing the red button for the Queen as he hails 'great' King Charles III

Former West Bromwich East MP Tom Watson

The former Labour deputy leader and West Bromwich East MP described the former Prince of Wales as a "good man" who is going to be a "great King".

Reflecting on a gathering he attended with him at Clarence House, Mr Watson said: "When I think of King Charles III, I first think of his warmth and kindness.

"He hosted a reception for UK employers who encouraged their staff to become Reservists. The King was as generous with his time as his wine cellar.

"Little known is that there is a Royal harpist who, after some encouragement from Welsh guests at the reception, changed the repertoire to play a Beatles song for the enthralled audience.

"The then Prince of Wales was delighted that his harpist had brought so much pleasure to the occasion.

"I know we’re in a period of national anguish right now, but his kindness and warmth will prevail and get us through. He’s a good man, and he’s going to be a great King."

Mr Watson said his abiding memory of the Queen was of her sense of humour.

He recalls the "mischievous glint in her eye" when he was introduced to Her Majesty as digital minister at an event he attended with Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

"He and I had been summoned to the palace to play a starring role in the launch of the Royal website," Mr Watson said.

"This required us to stand in front of a big screen, on a small temporary stage, before an audience of digital pioneers.

"The red button was big enough for Tim’s and my hand to press in unison. Once pressed, an official of the palace, sitting behind the stage with an open laptop, struck the return key.

"As if by magic, the new whizz-bang royal website appeared on the screen. Her Majesty found the whole pantomime hilarious.