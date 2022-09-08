Walsall MP to focus on constituency work after 20 months in government

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes

The Walsall North MP served for 20 months as a Housing Minister under Boris Johnson with a focus on rough sleeping.

But he said he had returned to the backbenches in order to focus on matters closer to home ahead of the next general election.

Mr Hughes told the Star: "It has been a real privilege to serve as a government minister, but given the challenges that will be faced by my constituents in the months ahead I felt it was essential that I spent even more time working on their behalf across Willenhall, Bloxwich and Walsall North.

"I will also have more opportunities to speak on their behalf in Parliament and I look forward to doing so."

Mr Hughes has previously served as an assistant whip and a Parliamentary Private Secretary.

He initially endorsed Kemi Badenoch in the leadership election before backing Liz Truss.