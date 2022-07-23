Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro 'not in danger', Mayor insists

Work started on the Metro line in Dudley earlier this year

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has announced the 6.8-mile route will be split into two phases after costs increased by 22 per cent to £550million.

It means Wednesbury to Dudley will proceed as planned – albeit at an increased cost of £385m – while the rest of the route to Brierley Hill is put on hold.

But West Midlands Mayor Mr Street has insisted it will be delivered in full. He also said work was "well underway" to find the funding necessary to complete the line.

The shortfall for the project – which is already 20 months behind schedule – currently stands at around £240m.

Mr Street told the Express & Star: "The Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension remains mission critical for the West Midlands, and we already have the diggers in the ground as we prepare to open to Dudley in 2024.

"There have of course been some significant cost pressures on the scheme given global trends, and the current predicted fare income is lower after the pandemic.

"Therefore the WMCA board has made the decision to phase the scheme. Whilst that is a sensible decision, it does not in my eyes put the scheme in danger.

"The board was equally clear that it remains fully committed to the full Wednesbury to Brierley Hill extension, and work to find the necessary funds is already well underway.

"I’m confident this work will be successful and the scheme will be delivered."

A report to the WMCA board – which is made up of council leaders – blamed the rising costs of the project on factors including the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and the war in Ukraine.

It marks the latest calamity to hit the Metro, which has seen services repeatedly suspended over the past year due to cracked trams.

Last month it emerged the extension in Wolverhampton had been delayed for a second time and would not be open for the start of the Commonwealth Games.