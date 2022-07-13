Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lord Austin hails 'amazing' diversity in Tory leadership field

DudleyPoliticsPublished: Comments

Lord Austin has hailed the diversity of candidates in the Tory leadership election.

Lord Austin
Lord Austin

Speaking before Wednesday's first round ballot, the former Dudley North MP said it was "pretty amazing" that only two of the eight candidates were white men.

The race to succeed Boris Johnson has been dubbed the most diverse party leadership election in the history of British politics.

Lord Austin said: "It is pretty amazing that only two of the eight candidates to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister are white men.

"Half are women, half are BAME. This would have been unimaginable 20 years ago."

Boris Johnson's last Cabinet was considered the most diverse ever in British politics.

Politics
News
Dudley
Local Hubs

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News