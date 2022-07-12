Andy Street endorses 'kindred spirit' Jeremy Hunt in Tory leadership race

Jeremy Hunt MP at the Toy leadership hustings at the ICC Birmingham in June 2019

The West Midlands Mayor said the former Cabinet Minister had the values and pragmatism required in a leader and was committed to levelling up the West Midlands.

In a statement he said now was the time to "speak up" for what he believes in after suggesting the previous regime did not always "align" with his values.

Mr Street said Mr Hunt was the candidate who "most closely matches my long-established beliefs".

"He too is a pragmatist who acts dynamically to get things done," he said. "His experience is unquestionable having been Britain's longest serving Health Secretary.

"He shares my values of inclusivity. And I truly believe he can unite the party at such a fractured time.

"Critically, he knows what needs to be done to reignite the West Midlands economy. He is firmly committed to levelling up and investing in the region in both physical infrastructure and people's skills.

"Moreover he will invest judiciously in building the business capability here. He has clear ideas which go beyond tax and spend to driving growth – something which I believe is the only way we can properly raise living standards.

"I see a kindred spirit with whom I know I could work for the benefit of all of the West Midlands, and although I do not have a vote at this stage, I wish him the very best of luck for the contest ahead."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has endorsed Jeremy Hunt

Mr Street also backed Mr Hunt in the 2019 leadership election he lost to Boris Johnson, although ahead of that vote he made no public endorsement.

It comes after the Mayor said a commitment to levelling up must be "non-negotiable" for the next Conservative leader.

He said: "Whoever the next occupant of Number 10 is, levelling up will remain mission critical.

"I believe a full commitment to levelling up should be a non-negotiable requirement of the next Prime Minister, and I cannot support anyone who does not intend to lean into the challenge we face.

"Levelling up is a signature ambition of 21st century Conservatives, while the framework of devolved power has been built by Conservative administrations – and provides the perfect conduit to deliver that ambition.

"Our next Prime Minister must see the value of devolution, and of extending the decision-making powers of the regions, to deliver real change and renewal."

Candidates have until 6pm today to show they have the support of 20 MPs required to make it through to tomorrow's first ballot.

There are currently 10 candidates vying to succeed Mr Johnson after Grant Shapps dropped out of the race this morning and endorsed Rishi Sunak.

Mr Hunt, the MP for South West Surrey, served as Foreign Secretary in Theresa May's government. He was previously Health Secretary for a six-year stint that started under David Cameron, and also served as Culture Secretary.

In the 2019 leadership election Mr Hunt lost out to Mr Johnson after receiving around one third of members' votes.