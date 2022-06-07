How your MP voted in the Boris Johnson confidence ballot

Boris Johnson chaired a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street this morning after surviving a confidence vote

The PM survived a ballot on his leadership despite 148 of his own MPs voting against him.

All 359 Tory MPs voted, including 15 across the Black Country, Wyre Forest and parts of Staffordshire covered by the Express & Star.

Of those 12 have publicly declared their support for Boris Johnson.

They include South Staffordshire MP and former minister Sir Gavin Williamson, who told the E&S it was now time for the Government to "focus on the issues" that really matter to British people such as the cost of living.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant also backed the PM, insisting he was capable of steadying the ship and would now "start to deliver all the things that will make a difference to people's pockets".

Sir Bill Cash voted for Mr Johnson, describing the confidence motion as "entirely misplaced", while other supporters include West Bromwich West MP Adrian Bailey and Halesowen & Rowley Regis MP James Morris.

Two of the region's most vocal supporters of Mr Johnson, Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson and Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, also backed him in the vote.

Other supporters include Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South and a parliamentary private secretary to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who said the vote was an "unnecessary distraction".

Housing Minister Eddie Hughes, the MP for Walsall North, also backed Mr Johnson, as did Cannock Chase MP and former Tory chair Amanda Milling and Transport Minister Wendy Morton, the MP for Aldridge-Brownhills.

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson was another to declare her support for the PM, saying he was the "best person to deliver the levelling up agenda that has been so desperately needed in Wolverhampton".

Three MPs are yet to publicly declare which way they voted.

Neither West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards nor Stafford MP Theo Clarke – both part of the 2019 intake of Conservative MPs – have responded to requests for a comment.