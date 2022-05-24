Anger over Brexit behind 'relentless' pushing of anti-Boris agenda, say Tory MPs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street

Marco Longhi and Stuart Anderson said the emergence of leaked images showing apparent lockdown breaches in Downing Street didn't "change a thing" as the country was focused on the cost of living crisis.

They claim the issue is being "relentlessly pushed" by media organisations who hope that toppling Mr Johnson will lead to a drive for Britain to rejoin the EU.

It comes ahead of the publication of the Sue Gray report – expected on Wednesday – into allegations of lockdown breaches in Number 10 which saw 83 people fined, including the PM and the Chancellor.

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson

Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West, said: "This doesn't change a thing and in Parliament and across the country people have moved on.

"The police have closed the investigation and the Sue Gray report is due to be published. The mood among MPs has not changed.

"This is an issue that is being relentlessly pushed by a few media outlets while most people have had enough of it.

"The cost of living crisis is top of everyone's agenda."

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi

Fellow Tory MP Marco Longhi (Dudley North), said: "This is all about Brexit and the PM winning the general election to deliver it. Much of the media still haven’t got over it and want to bring him down to rejoin the EU.

"Our voters want us to focus on the things that matter to them: the cost of living, inflation, Ukraine, hospital waiting lists.

"These left-wing commentators and Labour show just how out of touch they are by banging on about something the police have already scrutinised."