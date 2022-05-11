Wolverhampton Tory leader hails 'fully united' group as she vows to take fight to Labour

Councillor Wendy Thompson (centre) has been re-elected as Wolverhampton's Conservative group leader

At a meeting this week the Tettenhall Wightwick councillor was backed to continue in the role she has held since succeeding Neville Patten in 2014.

Councillor Simon Bennett – who won Bushbury North for the Tories in last week's local elections – was unanimously re-elected as deputy leader.

Councillor Thompson said: "For colleagues to continue putting their trust in me as their leader is a great honour.

"The Conservative group is fully united and will be holding to account a Labour group which is running out of ideas and riven with well-publicised internal splits.

"We want to see a thriving a Wolverhampton and under my leadership that is what the Conservative group will be striving for."

Deputy group leader Councillor Simon Bennett celebrates taking Bushbury North at last week's elections

In last week's elections the Tories won Bushbury North from Labour but lost Councillor Bennett's old seat of Merry Hill by just six votes.

Councillor Bennett said he was "delighted" to continue as deputy. "With all out elections next May the forthcoming year is set to be a demanding one and having a strong leadership team that has the full backing of the group is vital," he said.