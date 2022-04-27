Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Gove visits community centre after working from his new Wolverhampton office

By Peter MadeleyWolverhamptonPoliticsPublished: Comments

Michael Gove took a stroll out of his Wolverhampton office to visit a city community centre.

MIchael Gove with staff at the Big Venture Centre, along with Mayor Andy Street and Jane Stevenson MP
MIchael Gove with staff at the Big Venture Centre, along with Mayor Andy Street and Jane Stevenson MP

The Levelling Up Secretary spent a day in the city earlier this week, working out of his department's plush new offices by the railway station before meeting up with staff and volunteers at the Big Venture Centre in Fallings Park.

Mr Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, was accompanied on his visit by Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.

They took a tour of the centre on Chesterton Road, which provides support to local families, and saw the recently opened community shop.

Mr Gove was also told about the WV10 Consortium, a collection of local organisations including Big Venture Centre and Big Local that have joined forces to help people access different services and agencies.

Ms Stevenson said: "The help and support that Big Venture Centre provides, as well as its work within the WV10 Consortium, is absolutely invaluable.

"They are doing an amazing job, particularly in current times with rising energy and food costs due to global pressures.

“I know the Secretary of State was very impressed with what he learnt on the visit, and is fully supportive of projects such as the new community shop at the centre which is helping local people afford good quality, healthy food at low prices.

"I want to thank everyone at Big Venture Centre for the extraordinary work they do for Fallings Park and the wider community."

The Department for Levelling Up opened its Wolverhampton headquarters last year as part of a move to station more civil servants outside London.

It has recently advertised for a director on £140,000-a-year.

Politics
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News