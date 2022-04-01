Concerns as car usage in West Midlands surges past pre-pandemic levels

There are now more cars on the roads in the West Midlands than pre-pandemic

The region is desperately trying to reduce car usage in a bid to protect the environment and free up gridlocked roads, and has brought in a number of measures including bike share schemes, scooters and car clubs.

But despite sky high fuel prices, more people than ever are travelling by car, according to Transport for West Midlands (TfWM).

Chris Lane, head of transport innovation at TfWM, said the region was facing a major challenge to get people back on buses and trains after many had ditched public transport during the pandemic.

Chris Lane, of TfWM speaking in Parliament

Addressing a meeting of the Lords Built Environment Committee, he warned that people were "emotionally attached" to driving and that there was a "strong motivation" to stay in the car.

Mr Lane said the lifting of restrictions had not seen people flock back to bus and Metro services, while trains had been particularly badly hit.

He said there were "more cars on the road now than there were pre-pandemic", and that it was uncertain whether flexible working would lead to a permanent reduction in public transport usage.

"Unless we do something car [usage] is going to continue to increase," he said. "It's probably because we've told everybody to not use public transport throughout the pandemic and to isolate themselves.

"We've got to reverse that message really."

Mr Lane said tram usage had recovered best of the public transport modes in the West Midlands, although that had now been hit by the ongoing suspension of West Midlands Metro services, although tram bosses have said they are ‘very confident’ the Metro will be back up and running in time for the Commonwealth Games.

He also said public transport was likely to need Government support for "a few years to come" in order to make it "really viable" for the future.

Mr Lane said demand-responsive transport – which could offer flexible routes and cater for areas which may not have regular services – was a possible solution to the decline in bus usage.