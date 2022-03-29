Tory MPs in West Midlands backing Boris Johnson as first 20 fines issued over Westminster’s partygate scandal

Downing Street

The Metropolitan Police said yesterday that investigators will begin to refer the notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which would be responsible for issuing the penalties.

The identities of those issued with fines have not been disclosed and it is expected further penalties could be issued as officers continue to go through the evidence gathered.

The force is investigating at least 12 events, including six the Prime Minister is thought to have attended.

But Conservative Dudley South MP Mike Wood said he stood by Mr Johnson and changing the leadership of the country now would be 'massively damaging'.

He said: "It's important the police are left to investigate and take any action that's necessary based on what evidence they uncover.

"Clearly anyone who has broken the law there are criminal penalties.

"I think the Prime Minister is doing a good job in very difficult circumstances.

"He is leading the western response on Ukraine. Clearly it would be massively damaging if there was a change in leadership of the country at this point."

Gavin Williamson, Conservative MP for South Staffordshire, said: "It's really important police have the opportunity to do their investigation.

"What we have seen over the last few weeks is the Prime Minister is really focussed in terms of dealing with a major international event in terms of the war in Ukraine. "We've seen him demonstrate clear leadership and make sure we do everything necessary to deal with the challenges at home too."

Suzanne Webb, Conservative MP for Stourbridge, said she had always been clear that anyone who has been found to have broken the Covid rules should face consequences.

But Labour MP Pat McFadden, who represents Wolverhampton South East, added: "The issue of these fines confirms that Boris Johnson’s Downing Street broke the law and that his claims that none of this happened are not true.

"The Prime Minister’s calculation will be that the public has such a low opinion of politicians that none of it matters.