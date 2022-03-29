Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tory MPs in West Midlands backing Boris Johnson as first 20 fines issued over Westminster’s partygate scandal

By Lisa O'BrienPoliticsPublished:

Boris Johnson was given the backing of Tory MPs in the West Midlands as police issued the first 20 fines to people who attended lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Downing Street
Downing Street

The Metropolitan Police said yesterday that investigators will begin to refer the notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which would be responsible for issuing the penalties.

The identities of those issued with fines have not been disclosed and it is expected further penalties could be issued as officers continue to go through the evidence gathered.

The force is investigating at least 12 events, including six the Prime Minister is thought to have attended.

But Conservative Dudley South MP Mike Wood said he stood by Mr Johnson and changing the leadership of the country now would be 'massively damaging'.

He said: "It's important the police are left to investigate and take any action that's necessary based on what evidence they uncover.

"Clearly anyone who has broken the law there are criminal penalties.

"I think the Prime Minister is doing a good job in very difficult circumstances.

"He is leading the western response on Ukraine. Clearly it would be massively damaging if there was a change in leadership of the country at this point."

Gavin Williamson, Conservative MP for South Staffordshire, said: "It's really important police have the opportunity to do their investigation.

"What we have seen over the last few weeks is the Prime Minister is really focussed in terms of dealing with a major international event in terms of the war in Ukraine. "We've seen him demonstrate clear leadership and make sure we do everything necessary to deal with the challenges at home too."

Suzanne Webb, Conservative MP for Stourbridge, said she had always been clear that anyone who has been found to have broken the Covid rules should face consequences.

But Labour MP Pat McFadden, who represents Wolverhampton South East, added: "The issue of these fines confirms that Boris Johnson’s Downing Street broke the law and that his claims that none of this happened are not true.

"The Prime Minister’s calculation will be that the public has such a low opinion of politicians that none of it matters.

"It’s a completely cynical view which seeks to drag everyone down to his level, but that’s what he’ll be banking on in the wake of the issue of these fines.”

Politics
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News