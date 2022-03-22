'Major embarrassment' if West Midlands Metro trams aren't running for Commonwealth Games

Waseem Zaffar, cabinet member for transport and environment at Birmingham City Council. Copyright, Birmingham City Council.

Councillor Waseem Zaffar, cabinet member for transport on Birmingham City Council, said the people of the West Midlands were "fed up with excuses" after the region's tram network was closed for a third time in nine months.

Councillor Zaffar accused West Midlands Mayor Andy Street of breaking his promises after assuring people that the problem with the troubled trams had been resolved.

In an open letter to Mr Street, Councillor Zaffar wrote: "The last time this happened, in November, I was given assurances that this would be resolved once and for all.

"When the trams went back into service last month, I was hopeful that the issue had been dealt with, and that the people of Birmingham and the wider West Midlands could look forward to a reliable service in the future.

“Once again you have broken your promises and the trams have ground to a halt. The people of our region are fed up with excuses and demand a working Metro service.”

Councillor Zaffar told the Express & Star he was extremely concerned that the latest problems had occurred just four months before the Commonwealth Games are due to open, with an estimated million spectators expected to visit the city.

"It would be a major embarrassment for the West Midlands if the Metro were to be out of action during the Commonwealth Games," he said.

"We need to be certain that this suspension will be the last, and that it will be resolved in time."

Councillor Zaffar said Mr Street needed to examine the contract between the Midland Metro Alliance, which operates the network, and Spanish engineering company CAF which supplied the trams.

"He needs to look at all aspects of the contract, and see if the trams can be returned," he said.

Mr Street said the operator was looking at bringing new trams, which had been ordered to run on the extensions to Wolverhampton railway station and Edgbaston to be brought into service early to alleviate the problems.