Stafford MP Theo Clarke announces she is expecting her first child

Theo Clarke MP

The Conservative MP has promised it "will be business as usual" when she announced her forthcoming maternity leave.

She said: "My husband and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year. We have been so impressed with the care that we have received from our NHS and would like to thank everyone who has been supporting us.

"All going well, we are looking forward to welcoming the new addition to our family in Staffordshire."

She added: "I therefore wanted to provide some information about how my office will operate after I have the baby and reassure you that it is business as usual.

"During my maternity leave, my brilliant team will continue to be available to assist Stafford constituents with casework enquiries."

My husband and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year. For more information about how I will continue to represent #Stafford constituents during this time👇https://t.co/rcDoOhvBZk — Theo Clarke MP (@theodoraclarke) March 17, 2022

Politicians from across the political divide offered their congratulations to the couple including Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson who said it was "great news".

Theo added: "My team will also continue to hold regular surgeries to deal with complex casework enquires. Parliament has a system in place to support MPs during maternity leave, including a proxy vote system, so that I can continue to represent my Stafford constituents in Westminster."

The 36-year-old MP married Henry Coram-Jones, who is the son of the Countess of Harroby, last year and is the niece of Tory grandee Jacob Rees-Mogg.