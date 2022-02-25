Vladimir Putin has chosen 'destruction over diplomacy' through Russian invasion of Ukraine, MP says

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Amanda Milling, minister for Asia and the Middle East, said the UK was determined to lead the way in "defending democracy and freedom" amid the attacks.

And the Cannock Chase MP has said the Government is working with allies to ensure Russia's actions in Ukraine are met with a "united intentional response".

Economic sanctions have already been imposed on the country ­– described as the "largest and most severe" imposed – as the conflict continues to rage and escalate.

Ms Milling, speaking in Parliament on a debate on the UK's relationship with Russia and China, said: "Through NATO, we will ensure a united western response, combining our military, diplomatic and intelligence assets in support of collective security.

"We will uphold international rules and norms and hold Russia to account for breaches of them, working with our international partners as we did after the Salisbury attack.

"In the context of Ukraine, (MPs) will be aware that the UK is working intensively with allies to ensure that Russia’s actions are met with a united international response. We are doing so through NATO, the UN, the OSCE and our partners in the G7 and across Europe.

"We have engaged with the Russian Government at every level, but Putin has chosen the path of destruction over diplomacy."

The MP said the Government expected China, who refused to recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, to "uphold the UN charter in the face of this latest violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

"The UK is determined to lead the way in defending democracy and freedom. We will continue to develop an international approach that defends UK interests and promotes our values, including with Russia and China," she added.

"We will uphold the founding principles of international peace and security in the United Nations, which all three of our countries are duly bound to respect and protect."

Meanwhile Suzanne Webb, MP for Stourbridge and Parliamentary Private Secretary to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, said the invasion marked a "dark day for Europe" as peace was "shattered".

She said: "There can be no doubt that Putin’s Russia is now a pariah state with few friends. It will face the backlash from the global community and pay a heavy price economically in the years to come for this reckless action.

"My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people today who are facing dangers and terror at the hands of a bullying neighbour who only wants to subjugate a people who have chosen democracy over tyranny.

"The West and the wider international community is united in its condemnation of this invasion and tough sanctions on Russia will be imposed by many countries outraged at what has happened.