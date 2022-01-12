Border reforms to stem flow of migrants ‘much-needed’ says MP

Sir Bill Cash

Sir Bill Cash said the combination of measures would stem the flow of illegal immigrants and prove "immensely popular" with the British people.

The Stone MP pressed Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the issue during a Commons debate on the Nationality and Borders Bill.

He said: "Does he agree that, in the light of our sovereignty and our right to govern ourselves and have our own legal system in this context, the combination of that change and the Nationality and Borders Bill that we put through this House will be of great benefit to the people of this country and immensely popular up and down the land in dealing with illegal immigration?"