Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Border reforms to stem flow of migrants ‘much-needed’ says MP

By Peter MadeleyStonePoliticsPublished:

New legislation aimed at clamping down on illegal immigration will be of "great benefit" to British people – as long as it comes alongside the scrapping of the Human Rights Act, says a Staffordshire MP.

Sir Bill Cash
Sir Bill Cash

Sir Bill Cash said the combination of measures would stem the flow of illegal immigrants and prove "immensely popular" with the British people.

The Stone MP pressed Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the issue during a Commons debate on the Nationality and Borders Bill.

He said: "Does he agree that, in the light of our sovereignty and our right to govern ourselves and have our own legal system in this context, the combination of that change and the Nationality and Borders Bill that we put through this House will be of great benefit to the people of this country and immensely popular up and down the land in dealing with illegal immigration?"

Mr Raab said: "He is right to say that the reforms will enable us to take measures to deal with the very real problems that his constituents and mine, and those in all four corners of the UK, are concerned about."

Politics
News
Stone
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News