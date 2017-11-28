Consultation launched over 'silent killer'

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes is campaigning to change the law in a bid to drastically reduce the number of deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning.

His consultation on the issue follows a ten minute rule bill he presented to the Commons in September.

This week he has published a draft law focusing on the installation of alarms in private and social rented housing and new build properties, and the tightening up rules for alarms in houses with multiple occupiers.

He also wants to see fire services required to promote carbon monoxide safety.

Conservative MP Mr Hughes has also launched a consultation to help engage the public in raising awareness and seeking improvements from industry experts to ensure that his proposals are strong enough.

It runs until the end of the year.

Mr Hughes said: “I am delighted to publish a draft law which seeks to make the ‘silent killer’ – carbon monoxide poisoning – history.

"My draft law proposes that not only should carbon monoxide alarms be required in new-build properties, but they should be installed in all rented properties, including social housing and those in the private rented sector. We should be designing this problem out.

“We also need to ensure that people are fully aware of the risks associated with a gas that people cannot see, smell or taste, because any fuel-burning appliance that is not properly maintained has the potential to be a source of carbon monoxide.

"This is why I am also proposing that fire authorities have an explicit duty to promote carbon monoxide safety.

“I am hoping that by consulting on the proposals we can come up with the best ways to save lives, raise awareness of the dangers and get support to change the law. I look forward to receiving thoughts on my proposed bill."

Nearly half of the UK’s homes currently do not have a CO alarm.

The consultation can be found at www.eddiehughes.co.uk/silentkillerbill