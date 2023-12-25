6 archive photos of life in the Black Country as past generations celebrated Christmas

Each day we delve into that archive to bring you one of those photos in our newspaper.

Often in black and white, they provide a fascinating glimpse into life in the Black Country and surrounding areas many decades ago.

This week we published photos taken between the 1950s and early 1980s, many of which, unsurprisingly for the time of year, have a festive feel to them.

'The airphibian', a car that could turn into a plane, was pictured arriving at the former Wolverhampton airport in Pendeford, probably in the 1950s. The vehicle was being used to deliver a precious supply of medication to a 13-year-old girl in Stafford. It shed its tail on landing, and was driven by road to continue the journey

The choir from St Matthew's Church in Walsall called into Walsall General Hospital to sing carols to patients in December, 1973. Here they are performing for patient Edna Nicholls, of Bramley Way

Panda cars were being used for the first time by West Bromwich police division on the day this picture was taken in December 1967. Pc David Lloyd and Pc Roger Wheeler were pictured in Moor Street

The different churches of Bridgnorth united for a special Christmas carol service when this picture was taken in December, 1966. 1960s camera technology meant a three-minute exposure was needed to achieve this shot

Members of Stourbridge Round Table were holding a Christmas collection in the town's High Street to raise funds for the heart ward at Corbett Hospital when this picture was taken in December, 1976

Pantomime star Dierdre Dee brought a touch of magic to Stafford's big Christmas lights switch-on in December, 1982. Dierdre, who played the title role in Aladdin at the Borough Hall, pulled the switch with mayor Councillor Trevor Reeves, and five-year-old Helen Blochsidge of Bridgman Close

