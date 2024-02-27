Arctic a cool premium off-road option

But that’s the point of this vehicle. It’s about its capability and this has been recognised as Isuzu UK again secured the prestigious Pick-Up of the Year 2024 award from Company Car & Van magazine.

This marks the third consecutive win for the Isuzu D-Max in this category.

This Arctic version, designed in collaboration with Icelandic off-road specialists Arctic Trucks, who know a thing or two about harsh off-road conditions, is a showstopper. This vehicle is huge as discovered on a trip to a supermarket with the tightest of tight parking spaces, squeezing it in, 35-inch tyres included, was a tricky manoeuvre.

Featuring a 1.9 litre diesel engine, it comes in either manual, or in this case an automatic transmission. It offers two all-wheel-drive modes, low and high range gears plus a locking rear diff for the most challenging conditions

Just one look gives the impression of huge off-road capability, from the 35-inch rubber on 17-inch alloys, to huge wheel arches with massive ground clearance of a minimum of 266mm, running plates and roof rails.

The flat bed has a remote lockable roller cover and the tailgate has a soft opening and closing for ease of access.

D-Max D Max Arctic D Max Arctic D Max Arctic D Max Arctic

Built on the best-selling Isuzu V-Cross model, it features a strengthened chassis, Bilstein Performance Suspension which has 35 degree approach angle, 34 degree breakover and ramp angle of 22 degrees, allowing it to overcome the most challenging of obstacles

Those mighty wheels and tyres give it the capacity to tackle anything from Iceland’s ‘fire and ice’ environment, to rain forests and harsh desert conditions. It’s pretty good for a small business or for use in a farming environment.

The 1.9 litre, 164PS diesel delivers 360 Nm of torque, a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes and a payload of more than a tonne.

The interior is pretty impressive as well with premium black leather finish which features bespoke Arctic branding and badging, a nine-inch multimedia system that provides navigation, connectivity for smartphones and infotainment via an eight-speaker sound system.

There are even dedicated locking wheel nuts and an Arctic Trucks torque wrench. It is packed with high equipment bells and whistles, the kind of equipment found on premium motors.

On or off-road, the driver always feels in control thanks to the high driving position and numerous safety aids in place.

Clearly designed for off-road work, on the road it performs OK, considering what it is although it tends to bounce around a bit, especially when unladen on lesser roads.But the enhanced suspension means it feels pretty stable otherwise, particularly on bends and corners.

It’s a more than adequate motorway cruiser as well.

The diesel, mated in this case to an auto box, is pretty noisy, but offers enough grunt to get out of tight situations while economy at a claimed 30-odd mpg is pretty good for such a heavy four-wheel drive vehicle

Safety is key with a vehicle of this nature and it features Traffic Sign Recognition, Automatic Windscreen Wipers and Emergency Lane Keeping, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking to keep drivers safe.

Factfile