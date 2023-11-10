First Drive: The Audi TT bows out in style with the Final Edition

What is it?

The TT has been an icon in Audi’s range for 25 years. (Audi)

The Audi TT is one of those great iconic car designs, a model that those penning new vehicles still look to for inspiration even 25 years after it first arrived. Audi managed to carry through the concept car’s looks into production almost unchanged, and upon its introduction in 1998, it was especially well-received.

The TT, named after the Isle of Man’s legendary bike racing, has gone down particularly well with UK buyers, with 157,000 being sold here over the years, which is impressive by sports car standards. But good things sometimes have to come to an end, with Audi shortly stopping production of this great model. Before the ties are cut, though, we’re trying it for one last time.

What’s new?

The Final Edition gets various model-specific styling cues. (Audi)

Audi’s current third-generation TT has been around since 2014, though a 2018 update helped to bring a redesigned front end, additional power and equipment upgrades.

But since then, the TT has largely been left untouched, until now with this Final Edition. Though not limited in terms of numbers, there are only so many that can be made before it ceases production. It gains features such as 20-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, previously reserved for the top-spec RS model, a host of black detailing as well as Alcantara trim in the cabin.

What’s under the bonnet?

The TTS here uses a 316bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine. (Audi)

With Audi discontinuing its five-cylinder TT RS, if you want a new TT now, it will come with a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine. ‘Standard’ models remain available, but here we’re trying the sportier 316bhp TTS.

Using a similar engine to that found in cars like the Volkswagen Golf R and Audi S3, it’s also paired to a seven-speed S tronic automatic gearbox, with the drive being delivered to all wheels via Audi’s Quattro system.

Accelerating to 60mph takes 4.6 seconds, while where permitted the TTS could keep going to a top speed of 155mph. In terms of fuel economy, this Audi really isn’t the most efficient, with 32.2mpg claimed, and high 194g/km CO2 emissions.

What’s it like to drive?

The TT’s point-to-point pace is exceptional. (Audi)

If you’re looking for an all-weather sports car, the TT remains tough to beat. With the all-wheel-drive system, it offers remarkable traction and grip across all kinds of weather conditions – it’s easy to see why it’s gone down well in the UK.

The point-to-point pace is exceptional from the TTS, feeling quicker than the figures suggest in many cases, and when put into the sportier ‘Dynamic’ setting, the engine is tuned to make a more engaging sound. You’d need a supercar to be able to keep up on the right road.

It’s not all perfect, though, the ride on our test car was particularly firm, not helped by the combination of large 20-inch alloy wheels with particularly low-profile tyres. That said, it was livable, with longer journeys easy in the TT courtesy of its comfortable sports seats and plenty of adjustability to the driving position.

How does it look?

Details such as a metal fuel filler flap are nods to the original. (Audi)

Even as the TT in its current generation approaches a decade on sale, it is still a stunning-looking car to our eyes. The fact Audi has managed to keep plenty of design cues from the original TT means it’s easily identifiable, with the wraparound bonnet and metal fuel filler cap being two particular highlights. That said, the TT has been suitably modernised over the years, with Audi’s fancy LED lighting technology ensuring it remains fresh.

We particularly like the look of these Final Edition models too. The 20-inch alloys, while not helping the ride, look great, while the various black detailing for the spoiler, mirrors and badging is welcome. The Coupe derivative is a bit sleeker and more authentic, but the Roadster still looks great. The fact its roof quickly folds away in only around 10 seconds and at speeds of up to 30mph is welcome too for the UK’s unpredictable conditions.

What’s it like inside?

The quality of the TT’s interior is exceptional. (Audi)

Audi adopted the minimalist interior for its TT’s interior before it was cool to do so. There’s no main touchscreen at all, but rather a large 12.3-inch digital Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster that handles all traditional media controls. You can control it using the steering wheel buttons or a conventional selector, which largely works well, though it does date the TT slightly.

But the quality of the TT’s cabin is exceptional, with upmarket materials used throughout. It arguably feels better inside than plenty of Audi’s newer models. The Final Edition also seems more special courtesy of its performance seats with smart red stitching, while details such as an Alcantara and leather-trimmed steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marker are very cool. Details such as ventilation controls housed within the air vents are ingenious, too.

By opting for the TT in Roadster guise, there’s no option for rear seats, though they’re not particularly useful anyway. At 280 litres, the boot is larger than you might expect, though it’s not the most practical shape.

What’s the spec like?

Leather sport seats are part of the comprehensive equipment. (Audi)

Because the TTS is so near to ending production, there’s now only the ‘Final Edition’ model that you can choose.

It comes with a generous list of equipment included, however, such as 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and that impressive 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit system. On this TTS model, oit also brings keyless entry, a reversing camera and an excellent Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Prices have risen quite considerably over the years, too, with a standard TT Final Edition available from £42,000, but in TTS Roadster guise is pushing close to £60,000.

Verdict

Even as Audi’s TT bows out, this is a sports car that remains as desirable as the day it was first produced. Though there might be more driver-focused cars in this class, this Audi’s ability to combine quality with style and performance remains hard to beat.

While admittedly there are areas where the TT is starting to feel its age, if you can get your hands on one of the Final Edition cars, it’s likely to soon command icon status, just as earlier cars already have.