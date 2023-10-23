UK Drive: The Nissan Ariya is a surprisingly upmarket electric SUV

What is it?

The Ariya points towards Nissan’s electric future. (Nissan)

While many pinpoint Tesla as the game-changer when it comes to accelerating EV growth, you can also look a bit closer to home for influence.

Nissan’s Sunderland-built Leaf was one of the first mass-market EVs in 2010, and until 2020 was still the best-selling EV. But while this Japanese firm was advanced in the early stages of electrification, things seemed to slow down rather than speed up at Nissan, and it wasn’t until 2022 that it introduced a second electric model with the Ariya SUV. We’ve tried it out abroad, but this is our first taste of it on British roads, so does it impress?

What’s new?

The Ariya gets a host of new technology. (Nissan)

The Ariya has next to nothing in common with the Leaf, so this is a new ‘ground-up’ electric model. It looks to take Nissan further upmarket, with the firm talking of a ‘lounge-like’ interior, as well as cool features like an electronically sliding centre console.

There are a choice of versions available, as well as a new e-4orce four-wheel-drive system that we’re trying here. Nissan has also recently expanded the Ariya line-up, with a new entry-level model that cuts the price by £5,000, as well as a more expensive and powerful model at the top of the range.

What’s under the bonnet?

Our Ariya test car boasts a range of up to 314 miles. (Nissan)

There are several versions of the Ariya available, with a single-motor 214bhp model with a 63kWh battery kicking things off. Nissan claims a range of up to 251 miles with this.

But you would likely want the larger 87kWh battery instead. In front-wheel-drive guise, this comes with 238bhp, though we’re trying the e-4orce model here which gets a second electric motor that takes the power up to 302bhp. Accelerating to 60mph takes 5.5 seconds, with the Ariya maxing out at 124mph.

It can travel for a claimed 314 miles on a charge too, while 130kW rapid charging capability means it can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in around 40 minutes. Rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can be topped up noticeably quicker though.

What’s it like to drive?

The Ariya offers brilliant refinement. (Nissan)

One of the first things you notice in the Ariya is just how easy it is to get comfortable, with loads of electrical adjustment for the seats and steering wheel. This all adds to the relaxing feel of this electric SUV, which is where it excels. Even on our test car’s large 20-inch alloy wheels, the ride was excellent, while even by EV standards, the Ariya is remarkably quiet and refined.

That said, the Ariya performs well if you push it harder too. There’s a plentiful amount of power available for getting up to speed, while there’s lots of traction with this e-4orce model as well. The steering has a reassuring weight to it, providing confidence if you want to get a wriggle on. By class standards, the Ariya is one of the best-driving electric SUVs.

How does it look?

First go in a Nissan Ariya in the UK. Have been a bit underwhelmed when I’ve driven it abroad before, but its mix of comfort, refinement and all-weather traction just seems to work here. Easily one of my favourite interiors of any car on sale too. Highly recommend pic.twitter.com/GlIDD5jxx2 — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) August 12, 2023

The Ariya adopts the trendy ‘coupe’ styling that is being used on many other electric SUVs. Nissan manages it in a way that doesn’t impact roominess, however, with a curved chrome line above the windows giving the impression that the roof slopes off earlier than it does. There are some lovely details too, such as a cool LED rear light bar and boomerang-shaped LED running lights.

Some might find the design a bit divisive, however, and there’s a tremendous amount of gloss black detailing used throughout the car’s exterior that won’t suit everyone. To our eyes, however, it’s a very smart execution.

What’s it like inside?

The Ariya’s interior is excellent. (Nissan)

Without a doubt, the best thing about the Ariya is its interior. It feels a real step above what you come to think of from a Nissan, with top-quality materials used throughout. From its thick woollen floor mats to its buttons integrated into the wood trim and electric centre console, it feels like a premium product. Our test car also came with lovely blue leather upholstery with blue suede details on the dashboard and door cards. It was part of the £1,995 Sport Pack, which also brings the big 20-inch alloy wheels, and is worth adding in our opinion.

Thanks to its specific EV platform, it frees up lots of space inside, with there being a flat floor throughout, even for those in the front. There’s a good amount of room for those in the rear, with plenty of leg and headroom. The boot isn’t all that large, however, particularly with the e-4orce version as the second motor eats into boot space. The 408-litre boot area isn’t much bigger than that of a family hatchback like the Ford Focus.

What’s the spec like?

Large twin touchscreens are included as standard. (Nissan)

Regardless of which Ariya you go for, the level of equipment is impressive. Highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, full LED lighting and the impressive twin 12.3-inch screens that dominate the cabin.

Mid-spec Advance models bring an electric boot, electric and heated front seats and a 360-degree camera system too. At the top of the range, the Evolve comes with all the bells and whistles, including a panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker Bose sound system, an electric centre console and autonomous parking.

With Nissan recently slashing Ariya prices by around £3,000, it’s suddenly a more attractive choice. Prices kick off from an attractive £39,645, or £44,645 if you want the big battery. But as competent as this e-4orce model is, we question whether it’s worth the £3,000 extra over a front-driven model.

Verdict

Nissan’s second EV might have been a long time coming, but it was worth the wait. The Ariya is a very well-rounded electric SUV that manages to combine style with good driving manners.

With a fairly small boot and average charging speeds, it can’t quite take class honours, but it gets close. We suspect the Ariya’s stunning interior and technology will be enough to win many over alone.