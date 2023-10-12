Stylish Mazda a compelling choice

Mazda2

It was, and still is, is a good-looking, well-built, small car with tax efficient engines and provides decent handling and responsive steering, although ride comfort could be improved.

The car offers practicality with its five-door configuration and ample boot space. With its claimed 48mpg and low running costs, it is a good value for money option in the supermini segment.

This latest model features changes to grille and bumper, plus revised front light clusters. Not necessarily the cheapest, but it comes with an impressive array of standard equipment and Mazda’s rock-solid reputation for reliability.

Design: This Homura Aka range topper is a stylish and well-designed supermini with a close resemblance to the Mazda3 in terms of curvaceous and sculpted styling and is a testament to Mazda’s commitment to design consistency across its lineup.

Trim grades: All are well equipped and trim grades are Centre-Line, Homura, Exclusive-Line and the Homura Aka, with prices starting at £17,750. They also feature the latest Skyactiv technologies and safety features

Interior: The attention to detail in this model, with its black cloth seats, contrasting red accents, and a soft-touch dash panel with red stitching, contributes to a more premium feel for such a modestly sized car. Other controls are logically placed and easy to use.

Central is the seven-inch touchscreen that controls functionality like sat nav and infotainment and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

Performance: The 115PS petrol engine’s performance is impressive for a supermini, with a good balance between power and economy.

It accelerates to 60mph in just under 10 seconds, plenty of pace for most circumstances. The addition of a mild-hybrid system also improves fuel efficiency.

Handling: Decent handling and responsive steering have always been a feature of the Mazda2 and this model is no different. However, the car can feel unsettled on lesser roads, so there is room for improvement in ride comfort.

Practicality: The Mazda2 offers practicality with its five-door configuration and decent if not class-leading boot space of 255 litres with the rear seats in place. Fold them flat and the space opens up to 950 litres, ample for ferrying those larger loads around.

Running Costs: The Mazda2 offers a claimed 48mpg and low CO2 emissions which help to keep running costs in check as well as a low insurance premium.

Overall, the Mazda2 offers a good value for money. Its combination of style, performance, practicality, and features makes it an attractive and compelling option for those in the market for a supermini.

Factfile