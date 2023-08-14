UK Drive: Volvo’S XC60 delivers a refined and comfortable experience

Volvo XC60

What is it?

Volvo has gone SUV-only in the UK recently

By now we’ve probably all seen the demise of the Volvo estate car in the UK. You can’t really argue with the Swedish firm’s logic; not many people buy its estates here, so to put a greater focus on its SUVs and electric vehicles does – as sad as it may be for enthusiasts – make sense.

For now, that leaves Volvo with a few core models. The XC60 is there to provide a middle-ground between the seven-seater XC90 and the more compact XC40. Does that mean it’s the ideal car for all different types of drivers? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The XC60 is now only available with electrified engines

Volvo has always adopted a more gradual approach to the design of its cars, which is why the exterior of the XC60 is much the same as it always has been. That’s no bad thing, mind you, as the XC60 has always been quite handsome – in our eyes, at least. You’ve also got a sportier look in certain grades, whereas others take a more luxury, premium-focused approach instead.

As we’ve seen with all of Volvo’s current line-up, the XC60 is only available with electrified engines be that mild- or plug-in hybrid. In terms of badging, ‘B’ – as in ‘B4’ – refers to the mild-hybrids whereas the ‘T’-badged vehicles are plug-in hybrids.

What’s under the bonnet?

Charging up is easy to do

This particular XC60 is a headlining T8, which combines a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and battery. It’s quite a potent setup when combined, too, developing 449bhp which equates to a zero to 60mph time of 4.7 seconds. It’s not often that you get a mid-size SUV that’ll out-spring many hot hatchbacks.

But of course, the big focus here is on efficiency. It’s why the XC60 has rock-bottom CO2 emissions of just 24g/km, while fully charged this Volvo could return up to 282.5mpg – though these figures are always worth taking with a pinch of salt. In terms of electric range, a full battery will bring up to 48 miles of battery-only driving.

What’s it like to drive?

The XC60 offers a good blend of space and practicality

Large, comfortable and quiet, the XC60 delivers everything you’d expect from an SUV of this type. Visibility is good and the raised seating position means you get the commanding view of the road ahead that people are usually attracted to the SUV segment for in the first place.

This T8 model has plenty of performance, of course, but it does feel its weight slightly in the bends. It’s handy having such a large electric-only range, too, and most of the time you tend to drive the XC60 without troubling the petrol engine whatsoever. It’s best kept topped up, too, as the XC60’s efficiency does tend to tumble once the batteries are fully depleted. It’s handy having the charging port located on the front wheelarch, too, as it means you’re always able to access it no matter how tight the parking space.

How does it look?

‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights are a Volvo trademark

As we’ve mentioned, the XC60 follows Volvo’s usual evolutionary approach to styling. It’s a nicely rounded design, too, with some neat styling touches like the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights making it easily identifiable as a Volvo. There’s some good lineage between the XC60 and other models in the range, too – you can tell that they’re all related in some way.

There’s a pleasant number of colour choices available for the XC60, too, with some reds and blues providing a nice change to the usual greys and blacks.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is well-made and easy to get acquainted with

Volvo seems to have really found its groove when it comes to its cars interiors. They’re pleasingly minimal, but the build quality is great and the materials used, overall, are good. There’s plenty of storage, too, with well-sized door bins and a nice little cubby area in the middle which you can cover with a retractable roller – it’s great for sunglasses and keys.

Boot space has taken a bit of a dent because of the hybrid setup, mind you. The standard load area stands at 598 litres – down from the 613 litres you’d get in the ‘B’ models – while the seats-down space of 1,395 litres is less than the 1,410 litres you get in the mild-hybrid versions.

What’s the spec like?

Google-based services work well and are responsive to use

The XC60’s specifications list has been cleaned up of late to make things a little easier to digest. Core, Ultimate and Plus models are all there to choose from, but they all bring alloy wheels as standard and full leather upholstery. Prices kick off from £47,560, too, but the entry-level versions really do bring all of the equipment you could want.

It’s quite amusing that when the XC60 first arrived its central screen was seen as one of the largest in the business. Now, however, it’s positively miniature – but the Android-based system that it uses is very intuitive, while the screen itself is responsive and well laid out.

Verdict

The XC60 might be yet another SUV in a segment overladen with choices, but it’s a very dependable one. Spacious and well-made, it feels like the kind of car that could be driven for thousands of miles without looking or feeling any different for the experience.