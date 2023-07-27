Long-term report: DIY duties show our Nissan Qashqai’s practicality

After several months of trouble-free motoring in our long-term Nissan Qashqai, a problem presented itself recently.

My wife and I went away for a week’s holiday towards the end of June, with OV71ULB left behind on our drive. When we returned home, there was a warning on the dashboard that told me the pressure was too low in the car’s nearside rear tyre.

This was a fine example of the tyre pressure monitoring system in action – and very useful it was too, enabling me to tackle the problem before it became a bigger issue.

Anyway, I did top the tyre up with air to see if it was just a one-off, but when the same alert appeared a few days later, it was off to Kwik Fit for a puncture repair that set me back all of £27.50. Even after the expense of a few days in the sun, it was hardly a bill to break the bank.

The Qashqai’s tyre warning light alerted us to a puncture. (PA)

Apart from that little incident, it’s been plain sailing with OV71ULB, although with the mileage creeping towards the 15,000 mark, it’s likely Nissan will want the car to return to the fold fairly soon.

I’ve done my best to look after it. As I think I have explained in previous reports, with grown-up daughters on the South Coast and in London, and other family members in Gloucestershire and mid-Wales, the car has certainly been put through its paces.

There have been plenty of journeys made nearer home, as well, with our Qashqai helping out with a few DIY projects (trips to the tip, in other words).

The main one was some fence replacement work out carried out over the Bank Holiday Weekend at the end of May. The panels between my garden and my neighbour’s had been due for renewal for some time, and so it was on that Saturday morning that we set about dismantling and breaking up the old slats and poles.

The Qashqai’s big boot was ideal for tip runs. (PA)

Disposing of all this stuff using the Qashqai was easy. With the rear seats down, the parcel shelf removed and an old duvet cover spread out inside to protect the interior, it was off to the dump to get rid.

A few smashed-up fence panels aren’t particularly heavy, of course, but on the odd occasion that I’ve had a carful of people, or a heavier load to carry, the Qashqai has made light work of everything.

Under the bonnet, its 1.3-litre petrol engine features ‘mild hybrid’ technology which enhances acceleration and efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions marginally. It feels eager and responsive and I’ve never had any problems with the car’s six-speed manual gearbox.

Our Qashqai is an N-Connecta grade example, which sits in the middle of the trim level line-up. As such, it does lack a few of the features of a previous ‘Tekna’ grade car we had on the fleet.

Flat-folding rear seats were a big advantage. (PA)

In fact, I remember grumbling about our current car’s lack of an electronic boot lid and heated seats in a previous report – so let me mention two features of OV71ULB I absolutely love.

Number one: the head-up display. It’s incredibly useful – scoring top marks for clarity but not remotely intrusive. Number two: the glass panoramic roof, which rear-seat passengers particularly enjoy, especially in cities.

All in all, OV71ULB has been more than up to every challenge that’s been thrown at it, and when the time comes for us to say goodbye, it will be a sad farewell indeed.