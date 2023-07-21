UK Drive: The updated Dacia Duster brings a touch of class to a dependable favourite

What is it?

The Duster has always majored on value for money. (Dacia)

The Duster has long been among Dacia’s most popular models with buyers falling head over heels for its no-frills approach to the family SUV market. Launched with an annoyingly catchy ad campaign back in 2013 (‘Another One Buys a Duster’ anyone?), the model has built up a strong reputation over the years for rugged yet affordable motoring.

In the decade since, Dacia has introduced a new generation and added a handful of premium touches to the Duster, but it has never lost its key ethos of cheap and cheerful driving and offering the best value for money of any brand on the road.

What’s new?

Dacia’s new logo and branding features on the Duster. (Dacia)

On the face of it, this updated Duster would appear to take more than a little inspiration from its predecessor. The basic shape, for example, appears to have been designed by placing a sheet of tracing paper against the old car. However, Dacia has made a few noticeable changes in a bid to make its latest offering stand out compared to what has gone before.

At the front end, it has introduced new redesigned headlights which do give the Duster a slightly sleeker look than in previous years. There is also the introduction of Dacia’s new logo at the front, rear and inside, which does a fantastic job at modernising the old favourite.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Duster is available with petrol, diesel and Bi-Fuel (LPG) engines. (Dacia)

The Duster is available with a range of petrol and diesel engines and the car we drove – the ‘Blue dCi 115’ model – was powered by a 1.5 litre diesel unit. While it is certainly able to match its rivals for quietness and smoothness, it’s far from the most engaging engine in the world. Producing around 113bhp, it is able to take the Duster from 0-60mph in around ten seconds and offer 53.3mpg. It’s paired to a six-speed manual gearbox which is smooth and light – as has come to be expected from Dacia in recent times.

Elsewhere in the range, Dacia also offers both two- and four-wheel-drive versions, as well as a 1.0 litre turbocharged bi-fuel unit, which can run on both petrol and LPG gas and offers an incredibly impressive range of 800 miles across both fuel types.

What’s it like to drive?

The Duster is surprisingly capable behind the wheel. (Dacia)

There was a time when ‘diesel 4×4’ was code for ‘sounds and rides like a tractor’ but not anymore. The Duster offers a soft and comfortable ride and is as easy to drive as any of its far pricier rivals. While nobody could ever describe it as ‘nippy’, it does pull away nicely and is just as comfortable cruising on a motorway as it is popping to the shops in a busy city.

The clutch, gearchange and steering are all featherlight which makes driving the Duster incredibly pleasant and stress free experience, aided by fantastic visibility and a strong driving position.

On a negative note, you do have to work the gearbox quite hard between gears while building up speed, which can result in a fair bit of noise. Having said that, once you do get up to 70mph you can cruise quietly and comfortably in sixth.

How does it look?

The Duster looks reassuringly sturdy. (Dacia)

When Dacia first rocked up in Britain with its strict focus on cost efficiency and dependability, the brand’s cars did look slightly bland. You could miss an early Duster or Sandero on an empty street but as the outfit has become more established it has allowed itself to indulge in a few more frivolous touches.

The new chunky headlamps and grille look great at the front end, as do the Y-shaped lights at the rear, while the updated badges help drag the Duster’s appearance into 2023. The model we drove looked especially great with its green paintwork which gave it a real rugged ‘outdoorsy’ finish.

What’s it like inside?

The Duster is quite no-frills inside, but gets everything you need. (Dacia)

Inside, the Duster is basic but it doesn’t feel like anything is lacking. In fact, there is something quite charming about the approach taken here. Yes, there are some cheap feeling materials but everything feels well bolted together and properly built. There is an easy to use eight-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dash which – in true Dacia style – is functional rather than flashy.

Among the few drawbacks is the audio stalk – which appears to come from an old Renault – and is stubbornly still positioned behind the steering wheel, which makes it fiddly to access when driving. A small digital screen, positioned between analogue dials, also annoyingly resets itself whenever the car is turned off, which means you find yourself wading through oil pressure, temperature and mpg before finding the digital speedo you were originally using.

In terms of room, there is plenty of leg and head space for three passengers in the back as well as 411-litres of boot space. That leaps to 445-litres if you opt for a two-wheel drive model, as opposed to the 4×4 version we tested.

What’s the spec like?

The Duster comes with a decent amount of equipment included. (Dacia)

The Duster is available in four Trim levels – Essential, Expression, Journey and Extreme – with a focus on keeping the range simple. Prices for the most basic Essential models start at as little as £17,295 with range-topping Extreme models available from £20,295.

All trim levels are offered with a leather steering wheel, electric rear windows, a rear-view camera, and an 8-inch infotainment system complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In a bid to keep its line-up simple, Dacia offers only two optional extras across all four trim levels. They are a spare wheel, which costs £300, and special paint options, which are available for £650.

Verdict

After spending a few days behind the wheel of the Duster, we were left very impressed. While far from being the most glamorous or desirable badge, it is able to pull off the old Dacia trick of being both cheap and enjoyable. It brings a charm all of its own and offers value for money that blows its rivals into the water. The subtle exterior tweaks mean the car now looks better than ever and on the road it offers a smooth, comfortable and spacious ride at a bargain basement price.

Whether you are driving in town, eating up the miles on a motorway, or slogging away in the countryside, the Duster has a little bit of everything and the model’s popularity shows no sign of ending.