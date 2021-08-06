Family motor that can tackle terrain

Nissan X-Trail Tekna 1.7 dCI 4WD

Available in two or four-wheel-drive and with a choice of either a 148bhp 1.7-litre diesel engine driven here, or a smaller 1.3-litre petrol engine. It can hit 60mph in just 10.7 seconds, quite nippy for a big vehicle and this version is mated to a slick shifting six speed manual gearbox. It is visually imposing with this model featuring 19-inch alloys, black V-shaped honeycomb front grille, rear privacy glass, satin roof rails, panoramic roof and chrome additions to door handles, side mouldings and window surrounds.

The interior is smart and functional and feels solidly constructed. Even the entry level model is well equipped, but this Tekna model has virtually all the bells and whistles, from bird’s-eye view parking camera, through to heated leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, metallic grain interior inserts and panoramic roof.

The centrepiece is the seven-inch touchscreen which controls main functions like navigation, infotainment and connectivity via smartphone. Dials and controls are well laid out, logical and easy to use, while on this four-wheel drive version, the central rotary knob selects the drive modes depending on prevailing conditions.

The cabin feels light and airy thanks to large glass areas, which offsets the dark interior. Head and legroom are good. In addition to all the drink holders, pockets and cubby holes, the boot with the third row of seats folded offers 555 litres of space.

This can be further increased with the 60-40 split second row folded down up to a huge 1,996 litres and accessed via the powered tailgate.

In addition the second row of seats slide backwards and forwards allowing extra stowage space, or just extra legroom for taller passengers.

The diesel engine has plenty of grunt and is surprisingly frugal. There is a bit of clatter on start-up, but it offers decent acceleration and a towing capacity of two tonnes.

Economy, according to WLTP figures, shows between 39 and 44mpg, pretty impressive for a big four-wheel drive vehicle and it showed to be pretty accurate, if even a shade conservative, over a week of motoring.

Take it off-road and previous experience has shown the X-Trail to be a more than capable mud-plugger handling some pretty tough conditions.