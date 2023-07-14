The best cars of Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Goodwood Festival of Speed has arrived once again, bringing with it a variety of exciting new car reveals and first glances. The Festival, which takes place near Chichester, West Sussex, always has some cool new metal, but this year’s event has delivered a bumper selection of new models.

But what were the highlights and which manufacturers stood out from the crowd? These were some of the best cars to see at this year’s Festival of Speed.

Aston Martin Valour

The new Valour links a V12 engine to a manual gearbox

As with many of Goodwood’s display cars, the Valour had already been revealed online but this represented the first time that people had been allowed to get up close and personal with the new V12-powered model.

In the metal, the Valour is a brutal-looking car with more than a hint of the classic V8 Vantage. A standout feature was the tweed-lined bucket seats which represented a nice nod to more traditional materials.

Caterham Project V

The Project V is built with Caterham’s usual lightweight ethos

Caterham might be best known for its iconic Seven, but its reveal at Goodwood represented a complete departure from that famous design. The Project V is a look towards Caterham’s electric future, though it’s still a car with a real focus on lightweight design.

We got the opportunity to sit inside the Project V, too, and found it to retain a very sporty, low-slung seating position while the central display uses Apple’s CarPlay as its primary software.

Genesis G90

The G90 is a large, luxurious saloon

Genesis already has an impressive line-up of models on sale in Europe, but it’s looking to expand that with a new flagship – the G90. This large saloon, which rivals the likes of the Mercedes S-Class, is already on sale in other parts of the world but was announced at the Festival of Speed that it would come to Europe.

But while Swiss and German markets will get the G90, Genesis has so far ruled out introducing it to the UK.

HiPhi Z

The new Z from HiPhi was one of the more eye-catching cars at Goodwood

There is an almost constant stream of Chinese car brands looking to break into Europe, and one of the latest to hit the scene is HiPhi. A UK launch date is still to be confirmed, but this firm most certainly made its mark at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with the HiPhi Z.

This radical electric saloon car truly looks like nothing else on the road. Boasting a long electric range and 600bhp, it is also packed full of the latest technology.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The 5 N is an immensely powerful electric car

Hyundai’s ‘N’ line-up is now one of the most well-respected in the performance car world, and now the firm has taken the bold step by introducing its first sporty electric model – the Ioniq 5 N.

Making its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 5 N is a seriously capable electric car – boasting a monstrous 641bhp that enables a 0-60mph time of just 3.4 seconds. Hyundai has also introduced a number of measures – including replicated engine gearshifts – to build the excitement of this EV.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

The Quartermaster is a off-road-focused pick-up

Ineos has already cemented its place in the off-road segment with its rugged Grenadier, but where do you go from there? The answer lies in its new pick-up truck – the Quartermaster.

Designed with the same go-anywhere ethos as the standard Grenadier, the Quartermaster has a greater focus on load-lugging ability and can even carry a full-sized Europallet in its load bed.

Lamborghini SC63

The new SC63 is powered by a V8 hybrid engine

The arrival of any new Lamborghini is always exciting, but the new SC63 showcases the Italian firm’s return to endurance racing. Powered by a V8-hybrid setup, it’s a car which really turned heads during its reveal at this year’s Festival of Speed.

The LMDh prototype vehicle’s design has been created entirely in-house, with its sleek, aero-honed look being one of the standout features of this eye-catching new race car.

MG Cyberster

The new Cyberster represents a brand new direction for MG

MG is a brand that continues to grow at an alarming rate, and this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed saw the firm return to its sporty roots. Not only did it show the new MG4 Trophy – its new 429bhp electric hot hatch – but it also saw the public debut of the Cyberster.