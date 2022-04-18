I need to buy a used pick-up truck – what are my options?

Toyota Hilux

The market for new pick-up trucks is actually quite limited these days. Volkswagen’s popular Amarok has been phased out in preparation for a replacement, while a new version of the Ford Ranger is set to hit the market soon. Even the Mercedes X-Class fell by the wayside.

But that does mean there’s a huge amount of choice when it comes to used pick-up trucks. So if you’re after something that’ll go anywhere and carry anything, what should you go for? Let’s take a look.

Volkswagen Amarok

The Amarok packs a powerful V6 turbodiesel engine

>

There are a lot of expectations weighing on the upcoming Amarok and there’s good reason for that – the first generation was a real masterclass in how to make a pick-up truck both capable but refined. Its 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel V6 was central to this appeal too, providing a huge amount of punch and reliability.

It’s still a sought-after model so expect to see a premium on used models, but they still make for an excellent second-hand buy.

Ford Ranger

(PA)

>

Ford’s Ranger is one of the most successful pick-ups around and has proved to be a dependable and sturdy option. The most recent incarnation brought a bold new look, as well as a range-topping Raptor version designed for extreme off-road use.

But even the bare-bones versions are superb, with great towing ability and plenty of articulation for tackling tricky off-road conditions.

Mitsubishi L200

(Mitsubishi)

>

The Mitsubishi L200 has that old-school pick-up feel. While it might come across as more agricultural than others on this list, it’s still a great option thanks to its superb off-road prowess and rugged interior.

There’s even a chunky-looking Barbarian version for those who like their pick-up to have plenty of presence.

Toyota Hilux

The Hilux is well-known for its reliability

>

Want reliability? There are few trucks with such a reputation for it as the Toyota Hilux. Tried and tested through a multitude of generations, it has become a by-word for robustness. The issue with this is that it has caused used prices to remain steady, so you’ll likely notice a premium on used Hilux models. That said, you’re still getting a huge amount of capability for the money.

Mercedes X-Class

(Mercedes-Benz)

>

As we already touched upon, the Mercedes X-Class didn’t have an awfully long lifespan here in the UK. In fact, due to struggling demand it was canned just two years after going on sale – but that does mean it represents a bit of a bargain in the used segment.

Based upon the less expensive Nissan Navara, the X-Class did have some good off-road tech at its disposal, but also improved on the Nissan with a more upmarket interior and a classy exterior design.

Isuzu D-Max

(Isuzu)

>

The D-Max from Isuzu is a great choice for those drivers after a pick-up truck that’ll be up to almost any challenge. It’s got loads of off-road technology but has a rugged construction that’ll deal with everything you can throw at it.

There are also plenty of D-Max variants out there appealing to different jobs. Special models featured built-in drawers in the load bed, for instance.

SsangYong Musso

The Musso is a solid and dependable pick-up

>

Ssangyong’s Musso has been quietly making a name for itself in the pick-up segment. It might not have the badge appeal of others on this list, but it really makes up for this with loads of standard equipment and some serious capability over rough terrain.