Updated Hyundai Bayon crossover brings redesign and additional technology

Hyundai has revealed an updated version of its Bayon – a compact crossover that rivals the Nissan Juke.

Only introduced in 2021, it follows Hyundai’s pattern of regularly updating its cars to keep them fresh. The Bayon is based on the same underpinnings as the firm’s i20 supermini and is often overlooked in its segment and the Hyundai range in general.

But this refreshed version aims to change that, with a much bolder design inspired by the South Korean carmaker’s newer models. Like the Kona, the Bayon gets a new front light bar stretching out across the bottom of the bonnet, while the front grille gets a new pattern as part of the revised front bumper.

The Bayon now comes with two twin 10.25-inch screens as standard. (Hyundai)

Various new alloy wheel designs are available alongside four new paint colours; Lumen Grey, Meta Blue, Lucid Lime and Vibrant Blue.

Moving inside, the Bayon now comes with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen as standard, with this previously reserved for higher-spec models. It also now comes with over-the-air updates, while a large digital instrument cluster continues to be included as standard. LED interior lighting is also now the default.

Hyundai is yet to announce engine and trim details, but it’s expected to remain the same to the current Bayon, which comes with a 1.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with outputs of either 99bhp or 118bhp. The same choice of SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate models will also likely be offered.

Expect prices to start from around £22,000 when orders open later in the year.