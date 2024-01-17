2024 Ford Kuga revealed with new look and more technology

Ford has revealed a mid-life update for its Kuga, bringing a more modern design and improved hybrid powertrains to this popular SUV.

The Kuga has been part of Ford’s range since 2008 and is now the firm’s second best-selling car, only behind the Puma. The latest version was introduced in 2020, but amid increasing competition in the SUV segment, has now had a series of updates.

At the top of the agenda are styling revisions which give the Kuga a much bolder look than before, courtesy of new silver detailing and a revised grille. There are new LED headlights with a bold signature, while a more rugged-looking Active specification is also introduced, with greater plastic cladding and underbody protection.

A new Active trim level brings a more rugged look to the Kuga. (Ford)

Other changes include a front LED light strip, while Ford’s emblem is moved from the top of the bonnet to within the grille.

Inside, the main difference to the Kuga’s interior is that it now uses a large 13.2-inch touchscreen, the same as what was introduced to the Focus. Running Ford’s latest Sync 4 infotainment. Features such as wireless smartphone mirroring are introduced, while Amazon Alexa is built-in too.

While Ford will continue to offer a 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, it has revised the popular hybrid versions already available. Changes include a four-wheel-drive self-charging hybrid model for the first time, while the plug-in hybrid model has a small power bump from 227bhp to 240bhp. Ford claims this can travel on electric for up to 43 miles.

A new wide touchscreen helps to modernise the Kuga’s interior. (Ford)

Both these hybrid models are said to offer ‘significantly improved’ acceleration, while a 2,100kg towing capacity is said to ‘beat all rivals’.

The new Ford Kuga is set to go on sale later this month in Titanium, ST-Line and Active trim levels, with prices likely to start from around £34,000.