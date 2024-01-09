Kia to launch its first vans in 2025

Kia is set to further its dominance by entering the van segment in 2025, revealing its first concept commercial vehicles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

While sibling brand Hyundai has offered commercial vehicles for several years, this will be Kia’s first foray into the van segment. Revealed overnight at CES, the firm has shown five concept versions of what it calls ‘Platform Beyond Vehicles’ (PBV).

Kia says its vans will revolve around software and technology and that it will ‘redefine the concept of space’ in its vehicles.

The range of vans offered is set to be diverse. (Kia)

The first electric Kia van to launch will be the mid-size PV5, which will be available with various conversions and targeted at ‘delivery and utility’ companies. Shown in concept form, it looks to be available as a more conventional van alongside an MPV version, as are many other commercial vehicles on the market.

The introduction of the PV5 will be the ‘first phase’ of Kia’s van rollout, with the second being the introduction of a full line-up of electric vans. This has been teased with concepts of the micro-sized PV1 and then the large PV7, which is likely the same size as a big Ford Transit.

Kia’s third phase of its PV3 unit is said to become more focused on ‘mobility solutions’, evolving to be self-driving vehicles. Kia says it will ‘open the door to completely new lifestyles’, though minimal additional detail has been given.

There is a big focus on flexibility, with swappable technology allowing a vehicle to be easily and quickly adapted for another use – such as a panel van being changed into a campervan.

Ho Sung Song, president of Kia, said: “Kia’s PBV business represents our vision of going beyond the traditional concept of automobiles by fulfilling the unmet needs of diverse customers and communities through optimised vehicles and services catering to specific market and business circumstances.”

Further electric commercial vehicles in the pipeline include a smaller PBV3 and a pick-up that’s expected to be focused on the American market.