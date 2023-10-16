Nearly three in five drivers likely to use second-hand car parts to save money on repairs – survey

Mechanic checks car oil

Close to three in five motorists would be likely to use a recycled car part as a way to drive down costs on repairs.

Just under half of those spoken to say that they are more likely to use a recycled part now compared with five years ago, while 72 per cent of those aged 17 to 24 would use reconditioned part, compared with just 45 per cent of the over 55s.

The top reason cited in the new survey by Aviva – which spoke to 1,281 drivers – for using a recycled part is their cheaper cost, followed by their more sustainable nature. Some 28 per cent of those spoken to said that using a recycled part was a way to ‘stay mobile, regardless of where the part comes from’ while 26 per cent had previously used them without any issue.

Nearly a quarter said that they would use a recycled part as they’re more readily available and could make a repair quicker than when waiting for a new part. Just under a quarter have checked the internet for a recycled part, with others looking at an online auction and social media to find the right component.

Just under three-quarters of those with a car would expect to be offered new parts first when organising a repair, however.

Hazel Johnson, personal motor and home claims director at Aviva, said: “People are increasingly making more sustainable decisions and so it’s encouraging to learn that more motorists would be open to using recycled parts, with over half saying that they would be more likely to consider this compared to five years ago.