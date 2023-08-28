BMW adds toughened Protection model to X5 range

BMW X5 Protection

BMW has created a new version of its X5 Protection model.

Following hot on the heels of the recent 7 Series Protection, the new X5 version meets Germany’s stringent attack-resistance tests meaning it’s able to fend off both bullets and explosives.

The inside is finished to a very high standard

Designed to have ‘barely any perceptible difference’ between the standard model, the X5 Protection uses BMW’s performance-orientated 4.4-litre V8 engine to ensure that it can make a quick getaway.

Set to make its debut at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, the X5 Protection features a redesigned kidney grille design compared to its predecessor, while inside there’s a four-seater layout. The X5 Protection manages to deliver the same amount of space as the standard version, according to BMW.

The X5 is powered by a 4.4-litre V8

But it’s the wealth of protection features that set this model apart. The armoured steel sections and safety glass were all designed specifically for this car, with an armoured partition fitted for the luggage compartment. There’s also extensive underbody armouring available as an extra, as well as additional roof armour. All cars come with a self-sealing tank which prevents it from losing fuel even after being hit by a bullet.

Flashing lights can be added to the front and rear, alongside a warning speaker system and roof antenna for two-way radio.