One-third of drivers admit to skipping vehicle servicing as cost-of-living crisis bites – survey

One-third of drivers in the UK have admitted to skipping an ‘essential service’ on their car due to the cost of living crisis, a new survey has found.

The issue is having the greatest effect on younger drivers, with just over 40 per cent of 18-34-year-old drivers bypassing routine vehicle maintenance as a way to save money.

The survey of 2,000 drivers by Volkswagen Financial Services UK also found that less than half of drivers would feel financially prepared if they had to pay for repairs to keep their vehicles safe. Older drivers do, however, feel more prepared than younger motorists, with the over-75s being the most confident that they’d be able to pay to fix any vehicle issues.

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, said: “The cost of living crisis has left many drivers contemplating the difficult decision to skip essential vehicle maintenance and compromise safety, particularly the younger drivers on the road.

“1 in 4 have experienced a cost which could have been avoided with regular servicing. As an industry we should be supporting drivers in their entire vehicle ownership and usership journey. That means offering service options which cater to various needs and budgets so all drivers on the roads are in safe vehicles.”