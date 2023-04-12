BMW XM Red Label revealed as firm’s most powerful road car yet

BMW has announced a new high-performance ‘Red Label’ version of its large XM SUV, which arrives as the firm’s most powerful car to date.

The XM was revealed last year as BMW’s performance ‘M’ division’s flagship model, and is a particularly controversial model because of its size and brash looks. Pairing a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor, the standard car is hardly lacking in performance, putting out a combined 644bhp and 800Nm of torque.

But BMW has managed to build on that with its new ‘Red Label’ version, which gets a more powerful V8 engine that takes the combined outputs up to a monstrous 738bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. This allows for a 0-60mph time of just 3.6 seconds (half a second less than the regular XM) and a top speed limited to 155mph, though this can be raised to 180mph as part of an optional package.

Dare to be bold. Introducing the new BMW XM Label Red. Designed to turn heads, this is where extrovert design meets raw performance. The new BMW XM Label Red.#BMWXM #BMW #MHybrid pic.twitter.com/hJoq7050Xa — BMW (@BMW) April 12, 2023

The electric motor and 25.7kWh battery largely remain unchanged, with BMW claiming an electric range of up to 52 miles when the battery is fully charged.

To set the Red Label apart from other XM models, a Toronto Red colour scheme is widely used, including around the window frames, badges and 22-inch alloy wheels. The red theme continues to the interior, too, with the top half of the leather seats being trimmed in the colour, while red is used around the air vents and for the stitching.

A limited-run ‘Edition’ model is also being introduced, with only 500 being produced globally. These get an even bolder look thanks to red being used around the grille, and also on the rear diffuser. All versions also come painted in a matt Frozen Carbon Black paint finish, and feature a ‘1 of 500’ plaque too.

Red accents carry on to the interior too. (BMW)