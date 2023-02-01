Updated Mercedes GLE revealed with hybrid-only powertrains

Mercedes has revealed an updated version of its large GLE and GLE Coupe models, which boasts upgraded powertrains featuring hybrid technology across the range.

The current generation of GLE – Mercedes’ rival to the BMW X5 and Volvo XC90 in the large SUV segment – arrived in 2019, boasting a raft of new technology that made it one of the brand’s most advanced models to date.

For this 2023 model, there’s a new front bumper with additional chrome trim while there are new LED lights around the back. New colours are also offered alongside various new alloy wheel designs.

The GLE is available in a ‘Coupe’ bodystyle too. (Mercedes)

Moving inside, the new GLE adopts various elements from Mercedes’ latest flagship S-Class, including a new steering wheel with touch sliders as buttons. New metal air vents aim to give the cabin more of an upmarket feel. The GLE’s well-regarded Burmester sound system has also been updated to offer more of an ‘immersive sound experience’. Mercedes has also revised its ‘MBUX’ infotainment system with more connected services, including a more advanced voice assistant and new over-the-air updates.

All new GLE models now feature some element of electrification, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system included on the standard petrol and diesel models, bringing small improvements in performance and efficiency.

A new GLE 400e petrol plug-in hybrid has also been introduced, offering 41bhp more than the ‘350e’ model it replaces. A diesel plug-in hybrid called the GLE 350de also remains available, with these models able to travel up to an impressive claimed 68 miles on electricity.

#MercedesBenz has updated the exterior, interior, technology and equipment of the #GLE and the GLE Coupé. Updated models will reach dealers in Europe from July 2023. Electrified, with useful off-road functions and the even more intelligent MBUX. More: https://t.co/ZYEguFqx2B pic.twitter.com/MySN5twI7I — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) January 31, 2023