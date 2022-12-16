New Maserati Grecale SUV arrives in UK

Maserati has announced that its long-awaited Grecale SUV is now available in the UK.

Revealed in March this year, the Grecale is Maserati’s long-awaited SUV designed to sit beneath the Levante, and arrives as a direct rival for the Porsche Macan.

Customers have the choice of three versions, with the range starting with the GT model, which uses a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine delivering 296bhp, while the Modena model uses the same setup, but takes the power up to 325bhp.

The top Trofeo model uses a petrol V6 engine. (Maserati)

At the top of the line-up sits the Trofeo model, which features the same ‘Nettuno’ 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine as the MC20 supercar, producing 523bhp, and allowing for a 0-60mph time of just 3.6 seconds. All models also come equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive, too. An electric model, known as the Folgore, is also due to arrive in 2023.

Prices for the GT model start from £58,500, with the Modena model coming in at £64,500. The Trofeo model brings a significant bump in price, coming in at £95,590.

Standard equipment is impressive across the board, with full LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and leather upholstery included, along with Maserati’s new media system including a 12.3-inch touchscreen and lower 8.8-inch display for the climate – which features a smart folded tablet-like design.

Treading upon the grounds of the greats: past, present and future.⁣The #MaseratiGrecale in Rome.⁣Your city, your Grecale.⁣#Maserati pic.twitter.com/Wz33Mgg8ZE — Maserati GB (@MaseratiGB) November 30, 2022

Peter Charters, general manager, North Europe said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the Grecale is now available on our shores. We’ve been jealously watching our colleagues in other markets selling the car in left-hand drive form over the last few months and can’t wait to now offer test drives across our UK network.