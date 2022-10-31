Jaguar Land Rover enters into partnership with Wolfspeed for semiconductor supply

Semiconductors

Jaguar Land Rover has entered into a strategic partnership with technology firm Wolfspeed to secure the supply of silicon carbide semiconductor technology.

Designed for the next generation of electric vehicles, Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide technology will be used in JLR’s electric vehicle inverters, helping to manage the transfer of energy from the battery to the motors. JLR states that the first Range Rover models to use this technology will be available in 2024, with a new fully electric Jaguar following the year after.

Thierry Bolloré, chief executive officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “ By developing that into a strategic partnership as part of our Reimagine strategy, we can integrate Wolfspeed’s advanced Silicon Carbide technology into our next generation electric vehicles, delivering extended range and performance capabilities for our clients.”

The collaboration continues one already established between Wolfspeed and the Jaguar TCS Racing team which is currently competing in the Formula E World Championship. Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide technology is used in the electric race car.

We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with @jaguarlandrover to supply Silicon Carbide devices for their EVs. We look forward to the great work that lies ahead as we work together to usher in a new era of energy efficiency. Learn more: https://t.co/PlKhbko6WG pic.twitter.com/83Oda2munW — Wolfspeed, Inc. (@Wolfspeed) October 31, 2022

This agreement continues JLR’s ambitions to establish strategic partnerships with key industry leaders to aid its vehicle development. In February, the firm announced a partnership with NVIDIA to help develop advanced automated driving systems for its future vehicles.