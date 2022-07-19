Notification Settings

Genesis reveals full pricing and specs for Electrified GV70

Third electric car from the firm has a dual-motor setup.

Genesis Electrified GV70
Genesis has announced that its third electric car to be launched in the UK – the Electrified GV70 – will be priced from £64,405.

Powered by dual electric motors linked to a 77.4kWh battery, the Electrified GV70 can return up to 283 miles from a single charge, while 423bhp allows it to go from 0-60mph in four seconds. The ability to charge at speeds of up to 350kW means that the Electrified GV70 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes via a rapid charger, too.

The GV70 can be charged at speeds of up to 350kW

All cars come equipped with a 14.5-inch infotainment screen as standard, alongside electronically controlled suspension, leather seats and LED mood lighting. A number of optional ‘packs’ can be added to the Electrified GV70, too, adding features such as an upgraded sound system to vehicle-to-load capability which allows the GV70 to charge external devices via a plug.

Dominique Boesch, managing director for Genesis Motor Europe, said: “Delivering the core Genesis values of premium performance, intuitive technology and unrivalled luxury, Electrified GV70 also provides exceptional versatility and an electric experience that demands no compromise from customers.

“Electrified GV70 is the third electric vehicle from Genesis this year, and underlines our commitment to sustainability as we move towards our goal of being carbon neutral by 2035”

Customers are now able to place a fully refundable deposit to pre-order the Electrified GV70 either in person at the Genesis studio in Westfield, London, or online.

