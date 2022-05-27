1990 Audi Quattro with just 32,000 miles on the clock goes up for auction

1990 Audi Quattro

A 1990 Audi Quattro is going up for auction, described as a ‘possibly unrepeatable’ example of the iconic performance car.

This particular example started life under the ownership of a Volkswagen Group management member before being delivered to its second owner with 4,231 miles on the clock.

Thirty-two years later it has been kept in stunning condition, having covered just 32,000 miles in its life. It has a comprehensive history with every MOT and the original Audi wallet with service stamps.

(CCA)

Gary Dunne, sales manager at Classic Car Auctions, which is selling the car, said: “We are all totally amazed by this Audi. It is such an amazing car, and thank the vendor for choosing us to offer it on their behalf.

“In recent years we have sold some quite outstanding Audi Quattros, setting a world record in 2021. This car is very well placed to achieve a similar result.

“The prices for these cars have been going up and up and when a car like this comes to market, we all get very excited as it shows that there are cars out there that have been cherished all their lives.”

(CCA)

Some contemporary items and memorabilia have been included with the sale, such as the original price list and Audi-branded dust cover. It also has a 1987 RAC road atlas and an Eric Clapton cassette in the original Blaupunkt player.