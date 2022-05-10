Iconic 1971 mk1 Ford Escort RS1600 could fetch £65,000 at auction

Ford Escort RS1600

Fast Ford enthusiasts have a rare opportunity to buy an iconic classic Escort.

A 1971 Ford Escort RS1600 is heading to auction with bundles of documentation, having been owned by the Blue Oval when new.

Proof of its company ownership comes from the factory ‘LVX’ number plate and the original green logbook in Ford’s name.

This particular model was not the first RS-badged Ford, but it is widely considered to be the beginning of the legendary line of performance cars.

(Car & Classic)

It was built by Ford’s AVO (Advanced Vehicle Operations) division to offer everyday car buyers access to extra performance, coming with Cosworth’s first production engine.

The RS1600 went on to become a huge success in rally competitions as well as saloon car racing.

The model pictured here is going up for auction on Car & Classic and is painted Maize Yellow. It has not been converted to a competition car so retains its road-ready status having been kept in Northern Ireland for the past 50 years, since being bought from Ford.

It has undergone a comprehensive restoration of the paint and body, and comes on the original 13-inch steel wheels with hubcaps.

(Car & Classic)

It retains the same engine it had when it rolled off the production line all those years ago, and this has been rebuilt too to make the most of the 115bhp on offer.

Inside it’s largely in its original state, but the sport seats have been reupholstered. There is no radio fitted, and the car comes with the classic six-dial dash with additional oil temperature and ammeter instruments.

This car is expected to fetch a premium because there are so few examples left and it comes with a continuous history, as well as never having been raced. As such, it could sell for £65,000.