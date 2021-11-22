Genesis reveals UK pricing for G70 Shooting Brake

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Genesis has announced that its new G70 Shooting Brake will start from £35,025.

Arriving as a more practical version of the firm’s G70 saloon, the Shooting Brake has been ‘designed with European customers in mind’, according to Genesis, and was first revealed at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It features the brand’s Quad Lamp headlight and crest grille up front, but it’s around the back where things are really different. There’s a single-piece glass hatch with a floating-style integrated spoiler, sitting along a raked roofline.

The Shooting Brake features a heavily raked roofline

Inside, the Shooting Brake features the same cabin as the one you’ll find in the G70. It’s centred around a 10.25-inch central infotainment system and an eight-inch display ahead of the driver.

It’s available with the choice of either a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel or a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with both sending power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Audaciously designed to turn heads from every angle. Stop them in their tracks with the G70 Shooting Brake.#GenesisEurope #G70ShootingBrake pic.twitter.com/axZaeZkaaC — Genesis Europe (@Genesis_Europe) November 10, 2021

The G70 Shooting Brake will also come with the Genesis five-year care plan, which includes a warranty, servicing and roadside assistance as well as a courtesy car, should it be required, and over-the-air software updates.

“The G70 Shooting Brake is a truly unique vehicle designed and engineered specifically for European customers”, said Dominique Boesch, Managing Director, Genesis Motor Europe.