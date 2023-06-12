Young bookworms raise £600 for school library during readathon

Stourport Primary Academy pupils (from left) Rubee Barnes, Hugo Birkedale and Joanne Sarumi with the piles of new book

The sponsored readathon was boosted by £400 match funding from children’s publishers Usborne Books, enabling the school to spend more than £1,000 on scores of new books.

Claudia Hopkirk, English coordinator, said: “It was a great activity as part of our ongoing priority of encouraging our pupils to read and learn to love the joy of books.

“We have bought some beautifully illustrated atlases, dictionaries, early reading books, colourful nature and diversity books to enhance our library.