Young bookworms raise £600 for school library during readathon

By Adam SmithStourportPublished:

Young bookworms clocked up 375 hours of reading during Stourport Primary Academy's readathon raising more than £600 to boost their school library.

Stourport Primary Academy pupils (from left) Rubee Barnes, Hugo Birkedale and Joanne Sarumi with the piles of new book
The sponsored readathon was boosted by £400 match funding from children’s publishers Usborne Books, enabling the school to spend more than £1,000 on scores of new books.

Claudia Hopkirk, English coordinator, said: “It was a great activity as part of our ongoing priority of encouraging our pupils to read and learn to love the joy of books.

“We have bought some beautifully illustrated atlases, dictionaries, early reading books, colourful nature and diversity books to enhance our library.

“We are also indebted to Usborne Books representative Teresa Waldron, who has a child in our nursery class and was able to secure the match funding for us.”

