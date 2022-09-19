Stourport High School and College achieves "good" Ofsted rating four years after "requiring improvement"

Staff and pupils celebrate a good Ofsted rating

Inspectors praised staff and pupils at the school and college after a two day inspection in July and highlighted how children with disabilities flourish throughout their education.

Inspectors said: “Leaders set high expectations for all pupils. The extent to which pupils live up to these expectations is improving rapidly.

“The redesigned curriculum provides pupils with more diverse routes to follow their aspirations and interests.”

They highlighted the introduction of several new qualifications and courses and the link with Worcester Warriors, enabling aspiring rugby players to pursue a full range of opportunities in the sixth form alongside their sports studies and training.

The inspectors said learning expectations should be set out more clearly in a small number of subjects. Leaders and governors should understand and allay some parental concerns about their work with SEND pupils and the improvements they have secured in behaviour.

Sara Peace, who was appointed principal in January 2021, said the school had made “great strides” since the 2018 inspection found it required improvement.

She added: “We are all delighted that Ofsted recognises we are a good school, working hard to instil a love of learning in all our students, providing opportunities to inspire, and to become productive, compassionate and fulfilled citizens.”

Julie Holmes, chairman of governors, added: “The welfare of our staff is key to creating a stimulating and caring atmosphere, in which our children learn in the widest sense of the word. I am very pleased this was noted by the inspectors.”