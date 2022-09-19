Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stourport High School and College achieves "good" Ofsted rating four years after "requiring improvement"

By Adam SmithStourportPublished:

The Stourport High School and College has been rated “good” by Ofsted four years after inspectors gave a "requires improvement" rating.

Staff and pupils celebrate a good Ofsted rating
Staff and pupils celebrate a good Ofsted rating

Inspectors praised staff and pupils at the school and college after a two day inspection in July and highlighted how children with disabilities flourish throughout their education.

Inspectors said: “Leaders set high expectations for all pupils. The extent to which pupils live up to these expectations is improving rapidly.

“The redesigned curriculum provides pupils with more diverse routes to follow their aspirations and interests.”

They highlighted the introduction of several new qualifications and courses and the link with Worcester Warriors, enabling aspiring rugby players to pursue a full range of opportunities in the sixth form alongside their sports studies and training.

The inspectors said learning expectations should be set out more clearly in a small number of subjects. Leaders and governors should understand and allay some parental concerns about their work with SEND pupils and the improvements they have secured in behaviour.

Sara Peace, who was appointed principal in January 2021, said the school had made “great strides” since the 2018 inspection found it required improvement.

She added: “We are all delighted that Ofsted recognises we are a good school, working hard to instil a love of learning in all our students, providing opportunities to inspire, and to become productive, compassionate and fulfilled citizens.”

Julie Holmes, chairman of governors, added: “The welfare of our staff is key to creating a stimulating and caring atmosphere, in which our children learn in the widest sense of the word. I am very pleased this was noted by the inspectors.”

The school is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and chief executive Chris King said: “As part of our family of schools, Stourport High benefits from our strong and supportive base, to create a community of successful life-long learners who are equipped to thrive. I congratulate our staff, governors and students for their ongoing hard work and enthusiasm.”

Stourport
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Education
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News