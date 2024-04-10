Man charged with drug and criminal damage possession

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Scott Lannie from Worcester was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property after being arrested by the South Worcestershire County Lines team on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, of Back Lane South in Worcester was remanded and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A Worcester man has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

"Scott Lannie, 34, of Back Lane South, Worcester was charged following an arrest by the South Worcestershire County Lines team yesterday (Tuesday).

"Lannie was remanded to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday)."